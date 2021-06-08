Why Apple Watch has now become one of the best health tracking devices

Image Source : APPLE Apple Watch with watchOS 8 can become game changer.

Apple, on Monday, hosted the WWDC 2021 event where they finally announced the launch of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey and watchOS 8. With the release of the watchOS 8, the company has not only added more features but they have made the Apple Watch one of the best health and fitness tracking devices. Here’s how.

Apple launched its first smartwatch back in 2015 and since then the Cupertino based giant has been working on making it better. Currently, people have a choice between either the Apple Watch SE and the Watch Series 6. While the Series 6 is the flagship with all the bells and whistles, the SE cuts down on some features to become more accessible. Apple is also selling the Series 3 Apple Watch, which can be grabbed for less than Rs. 20,000 if you find the right deal.

How does a software update make things so much better?

With the new watchOS 8 update, the Fitness app is getting more workout types for all the fitness freaks out there. It brings the tai chi and Pilates workout modes on board. The Health app on your Apple Watch will now also explicitly track your respiratory rate while sleeping and notify you if it is outside of your normal patterns.

Apple has also updated the Breathe app in watchOS. It now has a new animation that should help you focus on the new "reflect" mode, The reflect mode will prompt you to think about something specific and improve mindfulness. Apple will also make the Reflect app separately available so you can use it as much as you want. This clearly indicates that Apple is going one step further to ensure your mental fitness.

Image Source : APPLE It now tells you to think about something in order to ensure good mental health.

Besides that, the Apple Health app now also uses your step-tracking data to help evaluate what it calls "walking steadiness." Using this measurement, your Apple Watch will now be able to help you keep an eye on your overall step health. The app will provide you with a score and based on that it will throw recommendations to improve your steadiness when walking.

Such software updates are evidence that Apple has actually come a long way and Apple Watch is no more a luxury item but a must-have health and fitness tracking device.