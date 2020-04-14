iPhone 12 could get a design; Expected to look like iPad Pro 2020

iPhone 11 Pro

Cupertino tech major Apple has been making headlines for both its affordable iPhone 9 and the high-end iPhone 12 lineup for a while now. We see a number of rumours and leaks every other day and the most recent one hints at a design overhaul for the iPhone 12 series. Read on to know what new changes we can hope to see for the upcoming iPhones later this year.

iPhone 12 design change

According to a report by The Bloomberg, Apple is likely to change the design of the iPhone 12 series, taking cues from the iPad AsPro 2020 design. It is suggested that the iPhone 12 will feature flat stainless steel edges and will ditch the curved ones. The new design is expected to be adopted by the two high-end members of the iPhone 12 series, preferably the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Additionally, the iPhone 12 series is likely to go for flat screens, much like on the iPhone and features slightly sharp rounded corners, much like the iPad Pro launched back in 2018. However, the rear camera module and the notch will remain, much like the one seen on the iPhone 11 series. Although, the notch size could reduce.

Past rumours hint at four iPhone 12 models: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 with dual rear cameras and aluminium body, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with the same features as the base model, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro with a stainless steel body and three rear cameras and a LiDAR sensor, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max sharing specs with the iPhone 12 Pro. Furthermore, the iPhone 12 lineup is most likely to come with support for 5G network support, could be powered by the latest A14 Bionic chipset, and run iOS14.

The iPhone 12 is expected to make its entry in September. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the launch could be postponed until October this year.

In addition to this, Apple might also launch an affordable version of the HomePod smart speaker and can introduce AirTags, Tile-like tracking devices to track products such as wallets, keys, and more.

However, as the aforementioned is currently just a rumour, we suggest you take it with a grain of salt. We will update you more on this once we get more details. Hence, stay tuned.

