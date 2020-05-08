Apple to go for mini-LED display tech in 2021: See what it means

Image Source : GOOGLE The production is expected to start in Q3, 2020

Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now claims that iPhone maker's plan to adopt mini-LED display technology for future hardware products has been pushed back to 2021 owing to the global health crisis.

In a research note with TF International Securities, Kuo said mini-LED chip, panel, assembly, and terminal assembly are expected to begin mass production in the third quarter of 2020, the fourth quarter, the end of the fourth quarter, and the first quarter of 2021, respectively, reports MacRumors.

Kuo earlier said that Apple is developing up to six Mini-LED products, including a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an A14X chip for release in the third quarter of 2020. However, now Apple's roadmap for the mini-LED versions of these products may have been pushed back.

The analyst also estimates that Apple mini-LED product shipments will grow significantly by about 300 per cent and 225 per cent in 2021 and 2022, respectively. These mini-LED displays will allow for thinner and lighter product designs, including good wide colour gamut performance, high contrast and dynamic range.

