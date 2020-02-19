'Apple Tags' tracking devices may launch later this year

Image Source : FLICKR Apple's tracking device

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Universal Scientific Industrial, Shanghai-based manufacturing company will begin supplying the system-in-package for company's upcoming Ultra Wideband item tracking tags in the second to the third quarter of 2020. According to Kuo, the shipment of these tags would reach tens of millions of units by the end of the year, MacRumors reported on Tuesday.

"We believe that the ultra-wideband (UWB) tag will enhance the user experience of iOS's 'find' and augmented reality applications by offering measurement functions in the short distance," the report quoted Kuo.

Earlier, Kuo said the Ultra-Wideband tag would be one of Apple's major new hardware products in the first half of 2020. Additionally, A German news site iphone-ticker.de has claimed that Apple is planning to hold a media event on March 31 where the company would unveil its low-cost iPhone called either the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9.

The phone will reportedly go on sale on April 3 and would retail for $399, placing it firmly in the midrange price category.

A recent report from the Japanese blog Mac Otakara has claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly planning to launch a 5.4-inch iPhone similar in size to the iPhone 8.

Latest technology reviews, news and more