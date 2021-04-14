Apple Spring Loaded Event on April 20: Here's what to expect

Image Source : APPLE Apple Event is scheduled for April 20.

Apple has announced that it will be hosting an event on Tuesday, April 20 at 10:00 AM Pacific Time, which translates to 10:30 PM IST. The event is being hosted at the Steve Jobs Theatre at its Apple Park Campus in Cupertino, California. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the company will only be live streaming the event.

Apple has not revealed much about the launch but the invite comes with the caption ‘Spring Loaded’. The Cupertino-based company usually holds an event in the month of March to showcase new iPads or MacBooks. This could be that time of the year where we finally get to see the much-awaited iPad Pro with Mini LED display.

Alongside the new iPad, we can also expect several other new products including iMacs, AirPods 3, Apple TV and more. According to the Apple trade experts, the company might reveal the 2021 iMac with its own silicon chip inside and a completely revamped design. With the new design, the iMacs might feature slimmer bezels.

As for the new AirPods 3, they will take their design cues from AirPods Pro but will miss out on active noise cancellation. Reports suggest that the AirPods 3 will have longer battery life and cost USD 159 (roughly Rs. 12,000).

Besides, Apple is also expected to launch the new Apple TV streaming box as well as AirTags. Lastly, we could also see the roll out of iOS 14.5 on the same day.