Apple Silicon iMac likely to feature larger display: Report

Image Source : APPLE Apple Silicon iMac likely to feature larger display.

Apple, which currently sells iMacs in two sizes -- a 21.5-inch and a 27-inch -- will reportedly feature bigger displays, exceeding 27 inches, in their upcoming iMac.

According to 9To5Mac, the new iMac is expected to feature a radical redesign, as the current iMac's industrial design dates back almost eight years with extremely large screen bezels and a beveled chassis.

The new iMac is expected to take design cues from the 2018 iPad Pro aesthetic with reduced bezels and flatter sides. The report, citing leaks and rumours, suggested that the small 21.5-inch iMac will get its screen upgraded to 24-inches as part of the redesign.

The high-end iMac will also get a screen size increase, exceeding the current 27-inch size, according to the report. The new iMac lineup is expected to debut sometime in the next few months, featuring a next-generation Apple Silicon chip.

After suspending iMac Pro, the tech giant also discontinued two configurations of the 4K 21.5-inch iMac -- the 512GB and 1TB SSD configurations -- last month.

Both the options became unavailable for purchase on the website since February. However, it was unclear at the time whether it was a temporary issue due to a component supply problem or if it was a permanent decision.