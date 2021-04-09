Apple's Find My app now lets third-party locate lost products

Apple has introduced the updated Find My app, allowing third-party products to use the private and secure finding capabilities of Apple's Find My network. The Find My network accessory programme enables users to keep track of their belongings in the new Items tab within the Find My app.

The new products that work with the Find My app from VanMoof, Chipolo and Belkin will be available beginning next week. It will allow users to locate where they left their ride, their earbuds at the gym, their backpack, and so much more.

"For more than a decade, our customers have relied on Find My to locate their missing or stolen Apple devices, all while protecting their privacy," Bob Borchers, vice president of Apple's Worldwide Product Marketing, said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

"Now we're bringing the powerful finding capabilities of Find My, one of our most popular services, to more people with the Find My network accessory programme," Borchers added.

Part of the Made for iPhone (MFi) Programme, the Find My network accessory programme is designed for any accessory developer looking to connect an existing or new product to the Find My network.

Third-party products must adhere to all the privacy protections of the Find My network that Apple customers rely on, the company said. The Find My app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac makes it easy to locate missing Apple devices, as well as keep up with friends and family, all while protecting user privacy.