Image Source : PIXABAY Apple renames Beats 1, launches 2 new live radio stations in India.

Apple on Tuesday announced two new live global radio offerings on Apple Music, now available to music fans in 165 countries including in India. Beats 1, the flagship global radio station, will be renamed as Apple Music 1 and two additional radio stations will arrive -- Apple Music Hits (celebrating everyone's favourite songs from the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s) and Apple Music Country (spotlighting country music), the company said in a statement.

"Now, Apple Music radio provides an unparalleled global platform for artists across all genres to talk about, create, and share music with their fans, and this is just the beginning," said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, Beats, and International Content.

"We will continue to invest in live radio and create opportunities for listeners around the world to connect with the music they love". Since Apple Music's launch in 2015, Beats 1 has grown into one of the most-listened-to radio stations in the world.

One can enjoy Apple Music radio wherever they listen to Apple Music, including iPhone, iPad, iPod, CarPlay, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod and on the web at music.apple.com.

Users can also ask Siri to play "Apple Music 1," "Apple Music Hits," or "Apple Music Country." Apple Music Hits station features new shows from notable artists and hosts, connecting listeners with the stories behind the most popular songs in the world.

Apple Music Country's talent roster boasts a wide range of the country's most exciting voices, including daily on-air hosts Kelleigh Bannen, Ty Bentli, Bree, Alecia Davis, Ward Guenther, Nada, and Tiera, plus weekly shows from Ashley Eicher and Kelly McCartney.

