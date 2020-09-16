Apple One to cause 'irreparable harm' to developers: Spotify

Image Source : APPLE Apple One to cause 'irreparable harm' to developers.

Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify on Wednesday said the new Apple all-in-one subscription bundle called One abuses its dominant market position by favouring its own Music service. Spotify and Apple charge $10 a month for their streaming music service, but the Apple One package bundles it with other services such as television or video games that start at $15 per month.

"Once again, Apple is using its dominant position and unfair practices to disadvantage competitors and deprive consumers by favouring its own services," Spotify said in a statement. "We call on competition authorities to act urgently to restrict Apple's anti-competitive behaviour, which if left unchecked, will cause irreparable harm to the developer community and threaten our collective freedoms to listen, learn, create, and connect".

Apple responded, saying it is introducing Apple One because it is a great value for customers and a simple way to access the full range of Apple's subscription services.

"We'll be recommending the Apple One plan that saves you the most money based on the subscriptions you already have. It's perfect for anyone who loves any of our services and wants to get more for less, and it's especially great for families. Also, select services included in Apple One are available to enjoy on non-Apple devices, and you can cancel anytime," it said.

Apple One is the easiest way to get all of the company's subscription services in one simple plan, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+ and iCloud.

With a single subscription, customers in over 100 countries and regions can enjoy their favourite Apple services across devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, and Mac. Apple One includes a 30-day free trial for any services that customers do not already have. With this customers will receive only one invoice each month, and they can easily change or cancel their Apple One plan at any time.

