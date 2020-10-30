Apple One all-in-one subscription service to go live today: Here are its prices in India

Image Source : APPLE Apple One subscription service

Apple has been focusing on the 'services' part, which has arguably proved to be fulfilling for the company. Taking this forward, the Cupertino tech major introduced the Apple One subscription service last month, which provides many of its services under one. The service is now set to go live for users today. Read on to know more about it.

Apple One to go live today

As announced by Apple CEO Tim Cook at the company's quarterly earnings call, Apple One will go live for users, starting today. Since the timing will be as per the US, we can expect to see the services available in India by tonight.

For the uninitiated, Apple One will act as an umbrella service to provide iOS users with Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Apple iCloud storage, and the new Apple Fitness+ under one roof. However, the Apple One plans in India don't include Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+. There is an Apple One Premier plan that includes Fitness+ and News+ but it is available only in Australia, Canada, the UK, and the US. There is no word on its availability in India at the time of writing.

There are two Apple One plans in India: the Rs. 195/month one which includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and 50GB of free iCloud storage, and the Rs. 365/month with Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and 200GB of iCloud storage. While the Rs. 195 plan is meant for an individual, the Rs. 365 plan is apt for a family to add up to 5 extra members.

The Apple One service can be simply used by signing in with the Apple ID. People who go for the family pack will get access to the services via separate Apple ID for private access. Additionally, any of the services that haven't been tried yet will be free for a month under the Apple One subscription plan.

The new service will help users save around Rs. 177/month with the individual plan and around Rs. 201/month on the family plan. This will help users get more services at a single price making the Apple One service a noteworthy addition to the Apple services.

To recall, Apple One was introduced last month along with the new iPad Air, iPad 8th Generation, Apple Fitness+ and more at Apple's September 15 online event.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage