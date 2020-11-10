Apple 'One More Thing' Event 2020 Live Updates: How to watch live stream, expected launches

Tuesday, November 10, 2020
     
Apple recently hosted a launch event where they launched the iPhone 12 series. But the company has 'One more thing' to say and they are going to announce that tonight at 11:30 PM IST. Here's why you should be excited.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 10, 2020 18:44 IST
Image Source : APPLE

Apple Event November 2020 is set to begin tonight at 11:30 PM IST.

Apple Event Live Updates: Apple is hosting yet another launch event today making it the company's third event in the last three months. While the October event was all about the Apple iPhone 12 series, this one is expected to be about the much-awaited Apple silicon-powered MacBooks. Here's why you should be excited.

Apple first announced their plans of ditching Intel for their own ARM-based CPUs on the Macs back at the WWDC event. Currently, Apple makes its own chipsets for the iPhones and iPad but going forward it will be making its own chipsets for the Macs as well. However, it is unclear that which Mac models will be getting the new chipsets first. 

Besides the new Macs, Apple is also expected to launch the much-awaited AirTags as well as AirPods Studio. If the event is going to be focused around the Macs, it could be possible that the company will announce the release date of macOS Big Sur as well.

Apple's event will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel and its website.

Live updates :Apple 'One More Thing' Event November 2020 Live Updates

  • Nov 10, 2020 6:42 PM (IST) Posted by Devesh Arora

    How to watch the live stream

    Apple is hosting yet another online event tonight wherein it will unveil the new Apple products for the year. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park and is scheduled to take place at 11:30 pm IST (10 am PST). The online Apple event can be live-streamed via the company's YouTube Channel, which is perhaps the easiest way. You can also click on the video embedded below:

     

