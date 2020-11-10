Apple 'One More Thing' Event 2020 Live Updates: How to watch live stream, expected launches

Image Source : APPLE Apple Event November 2020 is set to begin tonight at 11:30 PM IST.

Apple Event Live Updates: Apple is hosting yet another launch event today making it the company's third event in the last three months. While the October event was all about the Apple iPhone 12 series, this one is expected to be about the much-awaited Apple silicon-powered MacBooks. Here's why you should be excited.

Apple first announced their plans of ditching Intel for their own ARM-based CPUs on the Macs back at the WWDC event. Currently, Apple makes its own chipsets for the iPhones and iPad but going forward it will be making its own chipsets for the Macs as well. However, it is unclear that which Mac models will be getting the new chipsets first.

Besides the new Macs, Apple is also expected to launch the much-awaited AirTags as well as AirPods Studio. If the event is going to be focused around the Macs, it could be possible that the company will announce the release date of macOS Big Sur as well.

Apple's event will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel and its website.

