Apple offers free AirPods with iPhone 11 during Diwali sale: Here's how to claim the offer

Get free Apple AirPods with the iPhone 11.

Apple recently launched its official online store in India. As the festive season is just around the corner, Apple also felt the urge to celebrate by offering various discounts and offers. The company has just announced that it will be offering free Apple AirPods with the purchase of the iPhone 11.

A notification on the Apple Store read, “Get AirPods when you buy an iPhone 11. Our Diwali offer begins 17.10.20." The company has confirmed that the iPhone 11 buyers will get a free Apple AirPods and the offer is set to begin on October 17. However, the company has also clearly mentioned that the offer is applicable subject to availability.

Apart from this, even Amazon, the popular e-commerce giant has teased a tempting offer on the Apple iPhone 11. The website has posted a banner suggesting that the iPhone 11 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 4_,999. This suggests that during the Great Indian Festival sale the iPhone 11 could be available for a starting price of just Rs. 49,999.

In that case, purchasing an iPhone 11 and a pair of AirPods would be cheaper from Amazon when compared to the Apple Store. Currently, the iPhone 11 is priced at Rs. 68,300 for the 64GB variant on the official store. The 128GB and 256GB models are priced at Rs. 73,600 and Rs. 84,100, respectively.

On the other hand, the iPhone 11 64GB would be priced at Rs. 49,999 during the Amazon Sale and the Apple AirPods are priced at Rs. 13,499 bringing the total cart value to less than Rs. 65,000.

