Apple could bring back AirPower wireless charger in first half of 2020, more devices in tow

Image Source : FLICKR iPhone 9 is also in tow

Cupertino tech major is expected to launch a couple of devices in the first half of 2020 and the latest rumour by popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo throws light on the possible Apple devices we can witness. Read on to know more.

Apple wireless charger, Bluetooth headphone and more

According to a report by MacRumors, here are all the devices Apple is expected to launch this year:

Wireless charging mat

Apple is expected to bring back the AirPower wireless charger with the launch of a wireless charging mat. For those who don’t know, Apple cancelled the AirPower last year suggesting that it could not meet high expectations. While Apple didn’t know say it openly, overheating issues and incompatibility with three devices together is a deemed reason. Hence, we expect the new wireless charger to be an improvement and not die eventually.

High-end Bluetooth headphones

While not much is known, Apple is expected to introduce Bluetooth-enabled headphones. The on-ear headphones could either be an addition to Apple PowerBeats family or be a new one altogether.

AirTags

Since the introduction of the Find My app, Apple was also expected to launch the alleged AirTags, which will be a Tile-like tracking device. The Ultra wideband will help the tags to accurately track using Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi.

Updated iPad Pro, MacBook Pro and Air

Apple will also launch a refreshed version of the iPad Pro, the MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air. The updated MacBook Pro will come with scissor- switch-based Magic keyboard.

iPhone 9

The company has been long-rumoured to bring the iPhone SE successor to the table. It could finally happen in March this year with the launch of a 4.7-inch, low-end iPhone with A13 chipset, Touch ID, and lower price tag. The purported iPhone 9 will resemble the iPhone 8.

While Apple is planning new devices, it is also planning to cut down the mass production of its devices in the second half of this year due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, we don’t know when exactly the devices will get launched. Hence, stay tuned for further updates.

Latest technology news