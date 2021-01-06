Wednesday, January 06, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple may release AirTags, AR device, new AirPods, more in 2021

Apple may release AirTags, AR device, new AirPods, more in 2021

Apple is reportedly planning to release its long-awaited AirTags item trackers, an unspecified augmented reality device, and other new products in 2021. 

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: January 06, 2021 23:05 IST
apple event, apple event 2020, apple event september 2020, apple event live, apple event live stream
Image Source : AP

Apple may release AirTags, AR device, new AirPods, more in 2021.

Apple is reportedly planning to release its long-awaited AirTags item trackers, an unspecified augmented reality device, and other new products in 2021. According to a new research note from reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will unveil its augmented reality device in 2021, though he did not specify whether it will be Apple AR headsets or AR Glass, reports MacRumors.

The Apple AirTags are said to be Tile-like Bluetooth-based item trackers that will help users locate their belongings like keys, wallet, backpacks, and would possibly notify users when they are separated from a tagged item.

Reports about Apple's AirTags item trackers have been coming in for the past couple of years. Kuo also said that Apple plans to release new AirPods, more Apple Silicon Macs, and its first devices with Mini-LED displays throughout the year.

Kuo previously said that Apple plans to release redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple Silicon and Mini-LED displays in 2021.

Latest Technology News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News