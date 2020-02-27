Apple doesn’t want movie villains to use iPhones; Here’s why

Image Source : VANITY FAIR, YOUTUBE Good People get to use an iPhone in movies

We often see people in a movie using an iPhone. However, have you ever stopped and wondered, "Who uses an iPhone in a movie?" Not the villains for sure. This revelation has been made by the Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson. It is suggested that Apple doesn't want villains in a movie to use iPhones. Read on to know why.

No iPhone for villains in movies

Rian Johnson, in a video interview with Vanity Fair, has suggested that Apple doesn't like villains using an iPhone in movies and has quite strict policies when it comes to Apple products being used anywhere. While we have seen iPhones in movies and Apple doesn't have a problem with it, the Apple product mostly belongs to 'good people' in the movies. You can have a look at the interview to notice the pattern.

It is suggested that since Knives Out is a murder mystery and most of the characters are suspected of a murder, they don't get an iPhone and instead, settle for an Android smartphone.

According to a report by MacRumors, the reason (which is quite obvious) Apple doesn't want movie villains to use an iPhone is that it doesn't want its products to be in a bad light and villains using them puts them in some. They want the Apple products to be "in the best light, in a manner or context that reflects favourably on the Apple products and on Apple Inc."

This is not a newly-discovered Apple policy, A Wired article (written way back in 2002) suggests that good characters in the show '24' were seen using MacBooks, while the bad ones were shown using Windows PCs.

So, if you see a particular character in a movie using an iPhone, you know that person isn't the villain in the movie. If you follow the Apple policy, it will get easier for you to figure out the people in the negative role -- just notice the phone they are using.

