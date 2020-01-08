Apple iPhone SE 2 to take design inspiration from iPhone 8, suggests new renders

Image Source : @ONLEAKS X IGEEKSBLOG Apple iPhone SE 2 to look like iPhone 8

Apple iPhone SE was the last small form factor smartphone from the company. The company has been working on a successor for quite some time now and we expect the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9 to arrive shortly. Thanks to OnLeaks and iGeeksBlog, we are seeing leaked renders of the upcoming iPhone SE 2 for the first time.

According to the renders, the iPhone SE 2 will resemble the iPhone 8 in terms of design. Along with big chunky bezels, even the beloved TouchID button is back. Also, the smartphone gets a single camera sensor at the back. Upfront, it is said to sport a 4.7-inch IPS LCD Retina display.

While it might come as a surprise for many, the company is said to use a frosted glass at the back similar to the iPhone 11 Pro models. The sides of the phone will be covered with stainless steel just like the iPhone X.

As for the internals, the iPhone SE 2 is said to be powered by the Apple A13 Bionic processor featured on the iPhone 11 trio. As of now, we do not know much about the specifications. However, we can expect iPhone 11-like front camera and at least a similar primary sensor on the rear. Apart from that, we can expect wireless charging as the renders suggest that the phone sports a glass back design.

Another confusion that remains is the name. While it is expected to be called the iPhone SE 2, Apple might as well go with the iPhone 9 label since it is actually an iPhone 8 successor.