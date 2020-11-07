Apple iPhone 13 series to get massive camera upgrades: Report

Apple iPhone 13 series to get massive camera upgrades.

Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the iPhone 13 will come in the same four model sizes as this year's iPhone 12, but with some major improvements to the camera technology. According to Kuo, the Ultra Wide cameras on the two high-end models will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus, reports MacRumors.

All the current iPhone 12 models are equipped with f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) Ultra Wide cameras with fixed focus. The larger aperture should let in more light, potentially enhancing low-light shots and an increased number of lens elements might make it easier to take great ultrawide pictures.

In addition, all the new 2022 iPhones (tentatively called the iPhone 14 series) to be equipped with the same improved Ultra Wide camera with f/1.8, 6P and autofocus. Apple is said to use the lenses from its main supplier, Taiwan's Largan Precision. Kuo has predicted that at least 70 per cent of all orders will go to Taiwan's supplier for iPhone 13 lenses.

Kuo previously predicted that 2022 iPhones would feature a periscope telephoto lens like the one we first saw torn down in the Huawei P30 Pro. Periscope telephoto lenses allow for increased optical zoom by spacing out lenses inside the body of the phone.

