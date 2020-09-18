Image Source : EVERYTHINGAPPLEPRO / YOUTUBE Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max may come with 6GB RAM: Report

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series which would include two premium variants and now, the higher-end iPhone 12 Pro Max has passed through ‘AnTuTu Benchmark revealing storage configuration and performance.

AnTuTu is a software benchmarking tool commonly used to benchmark phones and other devices.

As per AnTuTu, 128GB could be the base variant for iPhone 12 Pro Max compared to 64GB on its predecessor. Above all, it will be the first iPhone with 6GB RAM as the model that came before it only has 4GB RAM, reports GizmoChina.

iPhone 12 Pro is expected to come in 6.7-inch size and may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as presently seen on iPad Pro.

The rear camera module on device will house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro. All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed.

