iPhone 12 price leaked and the numbers seem promising: See what they are

Apple will be introducing its new high-end iteration this year -- the iPhone 12 series -- for which we tend to come across leaks and rumours every now and then. While Apple could delay the launch, these very leaks keep us pumped up about the 2020 iPhone models. The most recent to join the iPhone 12 rumour thread is the possible pricing of this year's iPhones. Read on to know how much it could be priced at.

iPhone 12 price leaked

According to the popular leakster Jon Prosser, who specialises in Apple leaks, all the iPhone models in the iPhone 12 series are expected to come with support for 5G network. The base variant of the series -- the iPhone 12 -- is expected to be priced at $649 (around Rs. 49,120), which is less than the OnePlus 8 and event the iPhone 11.

The second variant of the iPhone 12 could come with a price of $749 (around Rs. 56,700). The third variant allegedly called the iPhone 12 Pro is likely to be priced at $999 (around Rs. 75, 000) while the high-end model -- the iPhone 12 Pro Max could be priced at $1,099 (around Rs. 83,186), much like the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone Pro Max, respectively. The starting price of the iPhone 12 base model could help Apple sell more and more models, given that the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 did quite well.

Been seeing some reports speculating on iPhone 12 prices, so I asked my sources 👇



5.4 iPhone 12 D52G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$649



6.1 iPhone 12 D53G

OLED / 5G

2 cam

$749



6.1 iPhone 12 Pro D53P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$999



6.7 iPhone 12 Pro Max D54P

OLED / 5G

3 cam + LiDAR

$1,099 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 30, 2020

To recall, the iPhone 12 base variant is expected to sport a 5.4-inch OLED display and feature two rear cameras. The second iPhone 12 might come with a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display and two rear cameras. The iPhone 12 Pro could have a 6.1-inch OLED display but with three cameras and a LiDAR sensor. Lastly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is likely to have a bigger 6.7-inch OLED screen with the same cameras as the iPhone 12 Pro. Past rumours also suggest that the iPhone 12 Pro Max might four rear cameras.

Additionally, the devices will most likely to powered by the A14 Bionic chipset, run iOS 14, Feature a small notch with TrueDepth sensor, and Apple could explore the idea of a 120Hz refresh rate for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 series is expected to be delayed, meaning to could launch at the end of 2020. Additionally, the mass production is also expected to be delayed by a month.

Since we lack concrete information right now, it's best to take the aforementioned information with a grain of salt. We will keep you posted once we get new details. So, stay tuned.

