Apple iPhone 12 may not support 120Hz refresh rate: Report

Image Source : EVERYTHINGAPPLEPRO Apple iPhone 12 may not support 120Hz refresh rate.

Apple's next-generation iPhone 2020 lineup may not support a 120Hz refresh rate due to battery life considerations. According to famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, 120Hz display may debut in 2021 with lower-power Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxid (LTPO) display technology which uses less battery life, reports Mac Rumors.

Kuo said the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will feature a slightly narrower notch to adequately display information in the top-left and top-right corners like the time and signal strength. The rest of the lineup, including two 6.1-inch models and one 6.7-inch model, is said to have the same notch size as iPhone 11 models, the report mentioned.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series this year which may include two premium variants. The iPhone 12 Pro is likely to come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch sizes and may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as seen on iPad Pro.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, according to Kuo.

