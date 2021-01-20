Image Source : APPLE Apple Fitness+ now offers nearly 300 workouts.

Apple has added another two dozen workouts to Apple Fitness+, its on-demand workout subscription service. The iPhone maker has introduced 26 new Fitness+ workouts covering all video categories, which include cycling, strength, yoga, HIIT, core, dance, treadmill, mindful cooldown and rowing. This takes the total number of workouts in the Fitness+ catalogue to 293 till now, reports MacRumors.

Fitness+ is designed to work with the Apple Watch, providing workouts that can be done on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, with the Apple Watch tracking fitness progress.

To use Fitness+, one must have an iPhone 6s or later updated to iOS 14.3 and an Apple Watch Series 3 or later updated to watchOS 7.2. It also works with an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K updated to tvOS 14.3 or an iPad Air 2 or later that is running iPadOS 14.3 and has the Fitness+ app installed.

The service costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year as a standalone service. Alternatively, it is also included in the Apple One Premier plan, along with Apple's music, TV, gaming, news and cloud storage services.

Each week, the team of Fitness+ trainers would deliver fresh workouts from the studio across a range of lengths, disciplines, and music genres so there are always new workouts to explore.

In addition, when using Fitness+ all workout data would be saved in the Health app on iPhone, and neither calories nor the workouts and trainers, users choose would be stored along with their Apple ID, Apple said.

To begin with, the service is available in the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand, and would rollout to other countries soon.