Apple to announce top apps and games of 2019 at the December 2019 event

Apple to announce top apps and games of 2019 on December 2 in New York.

Apple is gearing up to host yet another event in New York on December 2. The company will be unveiling the top apps and games of 2019 at the special media event. It is quite unusual as the company prefers to roll out a simple press release for the yearly top apps and games announcement.

The purported invite tweeted out by American tech and social media commentator Lance Ulanoff on Monday features a gold-coloured App Store logo.

"Loved by millions. Created by the best," the invite posted on Twitter says. "Join us for an Apple special event honouring our favourite apps and games of 2019."

Apple usually does share their picks for favourite apps and games by the end of the year. But this year, it seems that the iPhone maker will be holding a full event for the very first time, so there is not much known about what this event is going to be.

