Apple to introduce 'Apple One' subscription plan with all its services in it: Know details

Apple services have gained significant popularity over a few years and Apple aims to attract more revenue generation via the same. Taking a step in the same direction, the Cupertino tech major could introduce a bundled subscription service for users to access almost all its services. Read on to know more about it.

Apple One bundled subscription

Apple is expected to introduce an umbrella subscription service, allegedly called Apple One that will include most of the Apple services such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, and even iCloud storage, As per a report by the Bloomberg, the bundled subscription service is expected to arrive for users in October this year, along with the 2020 iPhone 12 iteration.

It is suggested that Apple One could be divided into different plans. The base plan is likely to include only Apple Music and Apple TV+. Another plan would include a combination of Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade. There could also be a third plan with the Apple News+ in addition to three options offered in plan two. Lastly, there could be a high-end one with Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and free iCloud storage. As a reminder, the services don't include AppleCare service.

The bundled plan will also offer a family-sharing setup wherein up to six family members can use one Apple One subscription. The new Apple One bundled pack could allow users to save some money when a number of services are bought together as opposed to the ones purchased individually. This would help Apple attract more users to increase Apple services' consumption even more.

In addition to this, Apple is expected to launch a fitness subscription service for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV users. The service would provide users with online fitness and workout sessions ranging from activities such as indoor running, cycling, rowing, stretching, core training, strength training, outdoor walking, dance, and more. To recall, the reference of the app was previously found in iOS 14 back in March and both the apps could be the same.

Since we lack concrete details on the same, we will update you when some official surfaces. So, stay tuned.

