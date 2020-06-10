Apple Coronavirus screening app allows users to share data anonymously

Image Source : APPLE Apple COVID-19 website, app

Apple has updated its coronavirus screening app where users can now anonymously share data like age and symptoms that would be used to help health officials better fight Covid-19 pandemic. The anonymously shared data will help state public health agencies and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reports TechCrunch.

Apple in late March launched a COVID-19 website and app with a screening tool and other information about the new coronavirus pandemic. This app is different from the Apple-Google Exposure Notification API.

Apple made it clear that the data would now personally identify users and would be aggregated as an additional privacy mechanism. Apple recently updated its coronavirus screening app with new information about COVID-19 symptoms and mask tips.

New symptoms that could be signs of COVID-19 include chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of smell or taste. Previously known symptoms of the disease include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus which is responsible for COVID-19, the CDC said.

"To help you stay informed, understand symptoms and take proper steps to protect your health, Apple has created a COVID-19 website and a US app in partnership with the CDC," according to CEO Tim Cook.

