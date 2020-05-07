Apple awards $10 million towards COVID-19 testing in US.

Apple on Thursday announced to award $10 million from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund to US-based COPAN Diagnostics, a market leader in sample collection kits that play a critical role in COVID-19 testing.

The funding will allow COPAN Diagnostics to rapidly accelerate their supply of COVID-19 sample collection kits for hospitals across the US, reaching more than one million kits per week by early July.

COPAN is one of the world's most innovative manufacturers of sample collection kits for COVID-19 testing. "We're thrilled to partner with them so they can expand as we work to address this critical issue for our nation," said Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer.

Apple has donated tens of millions of dollars toward the global COVID-19 response, including Global Citizen and America's Food Fund.

"Collection and transport kits are a critical component in the fight against COVID-19. At COPAN, we're excited and grateful for this partnership with Apple," said Norman Sharples, CEO of COPAN Diagnostics.

Apple is sourcing equipment and materials for COPAN Diagnostics from companies across the US. In addition, Apple designed, tested, and distributed almost 10 million face shields and sourced over 30 million face masks for healthcare professionals in hard-hit areas.

Apple also developed a COVID-19 symptom-checking website and app in partnership with the CDC, and announced a collaboration with Google to develop COVID-19 contact tracing technology to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the virus, with user privacy and security central to the design.

