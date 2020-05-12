Apple announces major update for Logic Pro X: Here's what you need to know

Image Source : APPLE Apple Logic Pro X gets a major update.

In a breakthrough release for musicians and producers, Apple on Tuesday unveiled a major update to its professional music software Logic Pro X with Live Loops, a completely redesigned sampling workflow and new beat-making tools. With its collection of powerful creative features, Logic Pro X 10.5 will be a massive release for all musicians, including those producing electronic music, the company said in a statement.

Logic Pro X 10.5 is available as a free update for all existing users, and is available on the Mac App Store for Rs 15,500 for new customers. "Logic Pro X 10.5 represents the biggest update to Logic since the launch of Logic Pro X, with powerful new tools that will inspire every artist - from those just getting started with Logic, to those already using it to produce Grammy Award-winning albums," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Apps Product Marketing.

With Live Loops on the Mac, Logic users can now create music in new freeform and nonlinear ways. Loops, samples, and recordings can be organised into a new musical grid, where musicians can spontaneously perform and capture different arrangement ideas into the timeline.

From there, tracks can be further refined using all of the professional production features in Logic. "With the addition of Quick Sampler and Drum Machine Designer, I'm getting back hours I used to spend in the studio building sounds and kits. This lets me spend more time writing new verses and editing 70-take vocals," said Finneas O'Connell, a Grammy Award-winning producer.

Quick Sampler is a fast and simple way to turn any individual sound into a playable instrument. Logic Pro X 10.5 also offers a collection of new creative tools designed to work together to make it fast and fluid to build original beats - an integral part of hip hop and electronic music production.

Logic Remote is a free companion app that allows users to pair an iPhone or iPad with their Mac to control and perform Logic features and instruments using Multi-Touch. Logic Pro X has been optimised to take advantage of the latest Mac hardware and the power of macOS, said Apple.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage