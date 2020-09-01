Apple to launch AirTags, Watch Series 6 along with iPhone 12 series in October

Image Source : MACRUMORS Apple AirTags Renders

Apple is likely to hold an event in the second half of October to unveil iPhone 12 models, Apple Watch Series 6 and long-rumoured tile-like AirTags item tracker. AirTags are small tracking tiles with Bluetooth connectivity that can be used to find lost items. The tech giant initially planned to announce AirTags around the same time that the iPhone SE 2020 was unveiled earlier this year.

"However, some circumstances beyond Apple's control caused a major delay to its launch," reports Mac Otakara.

AirTags will work with Apple's App Clips feature that lets users download small snippets of an app without downloading the entire thing, such as for ordering from a restaurant. It is not clear yet how this would work given that AirTags are meant to work inside the ‘Find My' app.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series which would include two premium variants. New iPhones are usually unveiled in the first or second week of September. But this time, it is still not clear if Apple will hold the event in its usual timeframe owing to reasons like supply chain issues in the pandemic times.

Earlier, Apple insider Jon Prosser claimed the company will unveil updated iPads and new Apple Watch models during the second week of September, with an iPhone 12 launch event planned for the week commencing October 12.

