Apple AirTags, new iPad Pro to launch in March: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to release its long-awaited AirTags item trackers along with a refreshed iPad Pro in March. According to tipster Jon Prosser, who has a mixed track record when it comes to reporting on Apple's plans, claims that AirTags and brand new iPad Pro models are set to be announced next month via a virtual event, reports MacRumors.

The Apple AirTags are said to be Tile-like Bluetooth-based item trackers that will help users locate their belongings like keys, wallet, backpacks, and would possibly notify users when they are separated from a tagged item.

Reports about Apple's AirTags item trackers have been coming in for the past couple of years.

The iPad Pro (2021) series is rumoured to focus on two key additions. Namely, the models are set be the first to use mini-LED displays and some pricier variants will likely offer 5G connectivity.

Apple has been working on mini-LED displays for quite some time now and there are a total of six products in the pipeline ranging from iPads to Macs.

The tech giant will accelerate mini-LED panels' adoption because they are performing better than the expected in the current testing.

The main barrier to adoption is the micro-LED manufacturing process, which is complicated.

The increased supply capacity and competition among suppliers will reportedly drive Apple's cost for mini-LED display dies from $75-$85 down to around $45.

30-40 per cent of iPads shipped in 2021 may feature the new display tech, alongside 20-30 per cent of MacBooks.