Image Source : PIXABAY An era of coding, robotics and A.I. for education.

Pandemic has accelerated technology adoption globally. Lockdown has taught us that the work can still go on using digital tools. The future of work is a hybrid model that is a combination of digital and physical activities by utilizing our digital companions. Coding, robotics and Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) are important skills of the 21st century to succeed professionally.

It increases productivity, quality and makes human life much safer. Coding may appear to be a daunting task to many, one may question that it is only for the developers, mainly males. But coding teaches us how to design algorithms to solve problems. So, let us not create stereotypes. Our lives are full of algorithms. For example, cooking has a recipe, brushing teeth has a process, losing weight has a strategy. These are all algorithms to solve problems, satisfy hunger, maintain hygiene, and achieve goals respectively.

Commenting on this, Mr. Sudhanshu Sharma, Founder & CEO, RoboGenius, said "Coding gives us a different perspective on the things we do every day, and as a result, increases our creativity and imagination. Intelligence is another challenge. Fall in love with coding and one will start to think about how could I make it intelligent like me. The process to transfer one’s natural intelligence to the code is the beginning of the creation of A.I. In this exploratory journey, one discovers their own mind, the deeply netted mind, and improves critical thinking abilities."

A.I. makes on enquiring and asking questions such as is that matter in physics holding digital information or which algebra equation will mimic human behaviour or if how do I use my perceptual abilities to recall objects in the video. The answer to these questions is mostly beyond the computer science discipline, that is in Science, Mathematics, Arts. It may also constitute real-life experiences and common sense.

Gaining knowledge of multiple disciplines in the A.I. learning journey and leveraging it to solve new unencountered situations not only makes one better at training the A.I. but also training their own mind for being successful in life. This is what we say to every student, train the A.I. to train your mind and become a Genius. But we are still at the stage of mind, digital for A.I. or the brain in our bodies, what about bodies? The question further increases curiosity. Making robots or devices which can move, dance, and react to the environment is a very exciting experience.

There is a digital counterpart for all the human senses, these are called sensors which collect the data from the environment as humans do. This data goes to the digital brain (the A.I.) so that machines can think and respond. Movement involves learning mechanics, human bodies and the application of STEM concepts. This process improves one’s design thinking abilities, product building and innovation skills.

Since coding and A.I. are used in every business sector, the reliance on it along with the skilled talent who can constantly innovate is bound to increase in future. In addition to that, India is going to be economically driven by the kids and youth of today: more than 50% of the Indians are under 25 years old. Our country ranks 3rd globally in the startup sector. The coming times are full of exciting opportunities for these kids given that they start to learn coding, robotics and A.I.