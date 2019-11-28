Amazon Quiz Time: How to play and win exciting prizes every day

Image Source : AMAZON.IN Amazon announces app-only game, Quiz Time

Amazon announces Quiz Time for its Android and iOS apps. As the name suggests, it’s a game that can help you win exciting prizes including an iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Fossil smartwatch or a Sony party speaker. The e-commerce giant is hosting the event to make more customers download its mobile applications. Here’s how you can start playing and even get a chance to win a prize.

In order to begin, one will need the Amazon app installed on their phone. The app can be easily found on both the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store. Once downloaded, its an easy process from there.

If you already have an Amazon account, log in using your credentials to open the full potential of the app. However, if you do not have one, you will need to create it in order to play the Amazon daily Quiz Time.

Amazon Quiz Time is played every day from 8AM to 12PM. In order to increase your chances of winning, keep yourself up to date with the news and other general knowledge facts. Also, try to participate every day at 8AM.

Apart from that, you can head over to Amazon’s Quiz Time page and click on the “Notify Me” icon to stay updated. The app will send you an email notification as soon as a quiz goes live.

