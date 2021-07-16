Amazon Prime Day Sale to kick off on July 26: Best deals on smartphones

Follow us on Amazon Prime Day Sale deals on smartphones.

Amazon Prime Day sale is back in India and it will be live on July 26 and 27. As this is the 5th anniversary of Prime in India, members will be getting great deals, over 300 new product launches, entertainment and much more. Customers can get great deals and offers on smartphones and consumer electronics from popular brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, HP, boAt, Sony, Amazfit, Lenovo and more.

The customers will be able to get up to 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards and EMI Transactions. Prime members will also get unlimited 5 percent reward points on Prime Day purchases with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Here are some of the popular smartphone offers that will be available on Amazon.

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 comes equipped with the A13 Bionic chip and boasts a dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras with Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps. There is also a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo. You can enjoy up to 17 hours of video playback and up to 10 hours video streaming with iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 will be up for grabs for a price of Rs. 54,000.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that has full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The OnePlus Nord CE is packed with a triple camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel black and white camera. The smartphone will be available for Rs. 24,999.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max sports a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core processor. The handset runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12 out of the box. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will be available for Rs. 19,999.

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor and paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone has an AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. It has a quad-camera setup and sports a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 13-megapixel shooter. It is available for Rs. 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

The Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display along with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a pixel density of 405ppi. The bezel-less display of the device features a punch-hole design, showcasing the front camera set-up and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass v3. The Samsung Galaxy M31s available for Rs. 18,499.