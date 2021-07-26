Follow us on Image Source : TCL Amazon Prime Day Sale: TCL, iFFALCON announce deals on smart TVs.

The much-awaited Amazon Prime Day sale is finally here with some very exciting offers on some of the smart TVs from TCL and iFFALCON. The sale will be live from July 26, 2021, to July 27, 2021. With a wide range of TCL and iFFALCONTVs including the latest launches and premium models put on sale, this would be a golden opportunity for customers who are looking to upgrade their TV viewing experience. Apart from this, the customers can also enjoy huge discounts on a variety of regular models as well.

The smart TV sector in India is constantly changing, and demand has climbed up multiple times in the past few years. TCL and iFFALCON are the two most popular television brands in the world, and with their cutting-edge technological innovations, they are currently aiming to provide customer satisfaction to Indian customers. Both of these brands are constantly attempting to incorporate the latest technology and innovation in order to cater to the requirements of today's modern, young, and dynamic consumers.

C825 Mini LED

One of the latest launches from TCL the C825 Mini LED is the first-ever Mini LED TV of India. The device promises better picture quality and precision this TV all thanks to Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby ATMOS that provides the best in class picture quality and audio experience as well. The device also features Hands-free Voice Control for ensuring seamless control to users, enabling them to operate their TV using simple and direct voice commands. Available in 65-inch and 55-inch the Mini LEDs are priced at INR 1,47,999 and 99,999 respectively.

C815 4K QLED

Featuring Quantum Dot technology along with Dolby Vision the TCL C815 offers a flawless viewing experience, the TV also supports HDR 10+ and MEMC. In terms of audio, the TV supports Dolby Audio, which is combined with an ONKYO soundbar for really immersive listening. The ultra-slim metallic casing of the TV complements any interior. Available in 65-inch and 55-inch the C815 4K QLED TVs are priced at INR 1,18,999 and 77,999 respectively.

C715 4K QLED

The TCL C715 promises an excellent TV viewing experience with Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and IPQ Engine. The TV boasts Dolby ATMOS and DTS Smart Audio Processing for a unique listening experience. The hands-free voice control feature allows you to control the TV without touching the remote. Available in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 52,999, INR 58,999 and INR 92,999, respectively.

P715 AI-Enabled 4K LED

Sporting an A+ grade panel with micro dimming for the finest picture quality the device also features Dolby Audio that offers a sound that is ultra-realistic and amplified. The device also has smart connectivity, allowing you to control your TV in smarter ways. Available in 50-inch,and 55-inch the TVs are priced at INR 37,999, and INR 41,999 respectively.

P725 4K LED

Powered by TCL Smart AI and Android R(11) the P725 comes with a magical web camera to give you cutting edge intelligent functions and a range of entertainment experiences. The viewers also get to enjoy super smooth visuals through MEMC. The TV is built for more interactive functionality and better entertainment. Available in 65-inch the TV is priced at 87,999.

P615 4K LED

The P615 is capable of producing excellent details that give you a completely immersive experience. The combination of 4K upscaling and micro dimming improves picture clarity and LED performance. Dolby audio delivers crisp, strong sound. The TV also has an integrated Google Assistant. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch the devices are priced at INR 30,990, INR 37,999, INR 41,999 and INR 57,999 respectively.

P30FS

Featuring anA+ Grade Panel, along with HDR 10, and micro dimming the device promises to uplift your TV viewing experience. Along with this the TV also comes with built-in stereo box speakers and Dolby Audio that helps in optimizing the sound quality. The voice remote makes your life easier by allowing you to control the TV through voice commands. Available in 43-inch the TV is priced at INR 26, 999.

FHD S6500FS

The TV apart from providing you an immersive viewing experience also comes with a host of connectivity features to ensure you can expand the horizons of your entertainment. The television also allows you to experience the online world on a huge screen as it supports internet browsing to keep you connected at all times. All this coupled with a sleek design blends right in with your home décor. Available in 40-inch and 43-inch the TV is priced at INR 20,999 and INR 27,499 respectively.

P8

This Android-based smart LED device delivers the best in class picture quality. This well-designed P8 TV will satisfy the user with its clear and powerful sound. The versatile UI allows the users to do many things like casting from another device or playback from a USB. Available in 55-inch the TV is priced at INR 34,999.

4K UHD K71

This 4K UHD K71 sports a bezel-less design and supports both Dolby Audio and Vision along with a 4K Display for superior audio-visual quality. The device also comes with AI-IN and Hands-free Voice Control to ensure smart interconnectivity and better control at home. Available in 43-inch and 55-inch, the TVs are priced at INR 26,999 and INR 36,999, respectively.

FHD Android F2A

The device supports a full HD display and Dolby Audio for amazing video and audio content viewing. It also comes with Hands-free Voice Control to enable users to play their favourite TV shows and movies through direct voice commands. Available in 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch TVs are priced at INR 13,499, INR 19, 499 and INR 23,999 respectively.