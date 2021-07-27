Amazon Prime Day Sale ends tonight: Deals that you should not miss

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Amazon Prime Day Sale ends tonight.

Amazon Prime Day sale kicked off on July 26 and it is set to end tonight. If you have not bought anything yet, this could just be the right time to order something. We have seen some exciting offers throughout the sale and here are some of the best ones that you should absolutely not miss.

Here are the best deals and offers on Amazon:

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE usually retails for around Rs. 29,900, but during the Amazon Prime Day sale, the smartwatch has been available for just Rs. 26,900. This gives the buyer a discount of Rs. 3,000. On top of that, the buyer can use the bank offers to bring the price of the smartwatch further down.

Garmin Forerunner 45

Garmin smartwatches are known for their fitness features and they usually cost quite a lot. But thanks to the Amazon Prime Day deal, the price of the watches have come down and have become more affordable. The Forerunner 45, which is usually available for Rs. 20,990, is now available at Rs. 15,890.

Apple iPhone 11

If you have been eyeing an iPhone for the past few months, this could be just the right time to buy one. The last generation iPhone is currently available for a starting price of Rs. 47,999. The smartphone usually sells for around Rs. 52,900 and this means that the buyer is easily getting Rs. 5,000 off on the purchase of the iPhone 11.

OnePlus 9 5G

OnePlus 9 5G, which is usually available for a starting price of Rs. 49,999 can now be grabbed for just Rs. 45,999. Amazon has not directly listed the smartphone with the new price tag but it has instead added a checkbox-based coupon on the page, which will give users a discount of Rs. 4,000 at checkout. HDFC Bank cardholders can further avail an additional discount of 10 per cent.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is a flagship smartphone from Samsung and it was available for a price of Rs. 77,999 on Amazon. With the Prime Day deals, the price of the smartphone has come down to just Rs. 54,999.