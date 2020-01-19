Amazon Great Indian Sale begins: Offers on Redmi Note 8, OnePlus 7T and more

Amazon Great Indian Sale will go on until January 22.

Amazon India has just kicked off the much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020. While the sale was live on January 18 for Amazon Prime customers, the discounts and offers are now open to everyone. As always, the Great Indian Sale brings discounts and offers on mobile phones, laptops, tablets, audio devices, TVs and more.

The Amazon sale will go on until January 22 making it a four-day sale. Just like every sale, this one also has bank offers. SBI credit cardholders will get 10 per cent instant discount on a wide range of products. While there are tons of products to check out during the sale, here are some smartphones and gadgets you should not miss.

OnePlus devices including the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus TVs are available on cashback offers where users can get up to Rs. 15,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro is also available at a huge discount. The 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone, which is usually priced at Rs. 16,999 is currently selling on Amazon for Rs. 13,999.

Apple's popular iPhone XR, which usually sells at Rs. 49,900 is now available at Rs. 42,900. Additionally, users can get 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit card transactions. There are no-cost EMI options also available.

Even smartphones like Samsung Galaxy M30s, Redmi Note 8, Apple iPhone Xs, Vivo U10, Poco F1 and more are available with huge discounts and offers. Also, smart TVs from Xiaomi, Samsung and VU have exciting offers during the Great Indian Sale 2020.