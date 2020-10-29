Amazon India 'Gifting Happiness Days' sale begins: A look at top deals on smartphones, laptops and more

Image Source : AMAZON INDIA Amazon Great Indian Festival 'Gifting Happiness Days' sale

Amazon just concluded its Great Indian Festival sale 2020. As an extension to the sale to celebrate Diwali, the e-commerce site has now commenced the Gifting Happiness Days sale in India, which will go on until November 4. Read on to know about offers on smartphones, laptops, audio, and more.

Amazon India Diwali sale

The Amazon 'Gifting Happiness Days' sale allows users to shop from small and medium businesses as part of programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli and Amazon Karigar. Users can also contribute to various NGOs.

Users can also get an instant 10% off Citibank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and RuPay Debit/Credit Cards and EMI transactions., a 10% off with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, no-cost EMI option, option to avail Amazon's 'Pay Later' option, and a chance to win shopping rewards of Rs. 500 on Diwali shopping using Amazon Pay UPI.

The sale includes discounts on a number of smartphones, laptops, audio, and smart TVs. To name a few, the latest Samsung Galaxy M51 can be bought at Rs. 19,499 (6GB/128GB) and the OnePlus 7T/7T Pro will come at a discount of Rs. 5,000 (OnePlus 7T starting at Rs. 37,999 and OnePlus 7T Pro at Rs. 43,999). The Galaxy M31s starts at Rs. 18,499 and the Galaxy M31 Prime Edition at Rs. 16,499. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro starts at Rs. 15,999, the Nokia 5.3 at Rs. 9,999, the iPhone 7 at Rs. 24,999, and the iPhone 11 at Rs. 49,999.

The sale includes offers on brands such as Vivo (up to 30% off on smartphones), Xiaomi (up to 20% off), and OnePlus (up to Rs. 5,000 off on OnePlus 8 series). Oppo phones such as Oppo A15, Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo Reno4 Pro, Oppo A53 will come with a no-cost EMI option, and 12 months Total Damage Protection.

Apart from smartphones, there are offers on smart TVs. These include the OnePlus TV for Rs, 23,999, TCL 40-inch Full HD smart TV at Rs. 17,999, Sanyo 44-inch Ultra HD smart TV at Rs. 37,999, and more. Laptops offers include up to Rs. 30,000 off on top laptops and up to Rs. 35,000 off on gaming laptops. Additionally, you can get mobile accessories, power banks, and audio accessories at discounts.

You can look for all these offers from over here for a better idea of all the products on sale.

