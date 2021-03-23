Image Source : AMAZFIT Amazfit T-Rex Pro rugged smartwatch launched in India.

Amazfit has just announced the launch of yet another rugged and outdoor smartwatch in India. The all-new Amazfit T-Rex Pro is an upgraded version of the T-Rex, which was launched during CES 2020. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch will be available on Amazon as well as on the official online store.

As for the features, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro has managed to pass 15 regulations of military standard (MIL-STD-810). Due to this, the smartwatch can withstand Extreme Temperature conditions from 70-degree celsius heat to -40-degree celcius cold along with 240Hrs of humidity, 96 Hrs of Salt spray, shock resistance and many more. It also gets 10 ATM water-resistance.

The smartwatch also features a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 360x360 pixels with superb clarity. The display panel is protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla glass, which comes with anti-fingerprint coating.

For fitness, the rugged smartwatch comes with more than 100 sports modes and gets features like SomnusCare, BioTracker 2 PPG and OxygenBeats. The watch promises a battery life of 18 days on a single charge.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro comes with the innovative PAI Health Assessment System, which uses an algorithm to transform complex information such as heart rate, activity duration, and other health data into a single numerical value unique to each user. The PAI health assessment system supports most workout modes, regardless of time or location. It also creates a customized health evaluation for each user to offer a personalized user experience.

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro will be available in three vibrant colours, Meteorite Black, Desert Grey and Steel Blue. It will go on sale starting March 24.