Amazfit T-Rex Pro rugged smartwatch launched in India

Amazfit has just announced the launch of yet another rugged and outdoor smartwatch in India. Here's all you need to know about it.

New Delhi Published on: March 23, 2021 19:32 IST
Image Source : AMAZFIT

Amazfit T-Rex Pro rugged smartwatch launched in India.

Amazfit has just announced the launch of yet another rugged and outdoor smartwatch in India. The all-new Amazfit T-Rex Pro is an upgraded version of the T-Rex, which was launched during CES 2020. The Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch will be available on Amazon as well as on the official online store.

As for the features, the Amazfit T-Rex Pro has managed to pass 15 regulations of military standard (MIL-STD-810). Due to this, the smartwatch can withstand Extreme Temperature conditions from 70-degree celsius heat to -40-degree celcius cold along with 240Hrs of humidity, 96 Hrs of Salt spray, shock resistance and many more. It also gets 10 ATM water-resistance.

The smartwatch also features a 1.3-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 360x360 pixels with superb clarity. The display panel is protected by a 3D Corning Gorilla glass, which comes with anti-fingerprint coating. 

For fitness, the rugged smartwatch comes with more than 100 sports modes and gets features like SomnusCare, BioTracker 2 PPG and OxygenBeats. The watch promises a battery life of 18 days on a single charge.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro comes with the innovative PAI Health Assessment System, which uses an algorithm to transform complex information such as heart rate, activity duration, and other health data into a single numerical value unique to each user. The PAI health assessment system supports most workout modes, regardless of time or location. It also creates a customized health evaluation for each user to offer a personalized user experience. 

The Amazfit T-Rex Pro will be available in three vibrant colours, Meteorite Black, Desert Grey and Steel Blue. It will go on sale starting March 24.  

