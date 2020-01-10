Airtel Wi-Fi calling feature now has over 1 million users

Airtel WiFi calling or VoWi-Fi feature now runs on over 1 million devices in India.

Bharti Airtel on Friday announced its voice over Wi-Fi service or Wi-Fi Calling has crossed one million users. Over 100 smartphones across 16 brands currently support the feature.

According to the company, Airtel Wi-Fi Calling uses cutting edge technology to enhance the indoor voice calling experience for the network's smartphone customers.

It uses Wi-Fi networks to create a dedicated channel for voice calls and allows customers to make telco grade calls to any network. This improves experience as customers can seamlessly switch to Airtel Wi-Fi Calling.

"We are delighted with the extremely positive customer response for Airtel Wi-Fi Calling. The technology has transformed the indoor network quality for Airtel mobile customers, particularly in high population density areas in urban markets," Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

"Airtel is also the first to make the service live across India and our customers can use the feature on any Wi-Fi."

There is no extra charge for calls made over Airtel Wi-Fi Calling and the application consumes minimal data. There is no extra charge for making calls via Airtel Wi-Fi Calling and customers can get started on Airtel Wi-Fi calling on their smartphone without the need for any additional calling app or SIM card.