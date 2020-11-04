Airtel users get free 3-months access to YouTube Premium: Here's how you can claim

Image Source : PIXABAY Airtel is offering free YouTube Premium subscription.

Airtel has been offering various subscriptions alongside its postpaid and prepaid plans. Now, the company has collaborated with Google in order to offer a free YouTube Premium subscription to its subscribers. The telecom operator will now offer three months of free access to YouTube Premium.

The offer is applicable to the users who have not yet tried out the YouTube Premium. This service will bring free access to both YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium. YouTube Premium generally costs Rs. 129 per month, which means the Airtel users are clearly getting benefits of worth Rs. 387 for free. With YouTube premium, the users will be able to enjoy ad-free content, offline support and background playback.

While putting out the details about the service, Airtel said, “If you have previously trialed or subscribed to YouTube Music Premium or Google Play Music or if you are currently a subscriber of YouTube Music Premium or Google Play Music, this offer will only enable trial service of YouTube Premium's non-music features.”

Airtel users can take advantage of the YouTube Premium offer is until April 22, 2021. The offer was rolled out silently a couple of days ago through a short trail and it has now been made official.

As mentioned above, the trial promotion is applicable only to the users who are new to YouTube Premium. In case you have already used YouTube Premium or you are an existing user, you will not be able to get the 3-month free access via Airtel.

In order to activate the trial plan, the users will just need to open the Airtel Thanks app and find a banner that says YouTube Premium free for 3 months.

