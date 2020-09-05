Airtel reportedly offering ‘Unlimited Data’ on all broadband plans

Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel will now offer unlimited data to all of its existing broadband plan subscribers.

Bharti Airtel has multiple data plans on offer for existing as well as new broadband customers. Currently, the telecom operator is offering four broadband plans - Basic, Entertainment, Premium and VIP. Up until now, these plans have carried a fixed data cap along with the speed limit.

As per a report by OnlyTech, Airtel will now offer unlimited data to all of its existing broadband plan subscribers. The company might be taking such a step in order to stop users from migrating to JioFiber. The changes have not been reflected on the company’s website or the MyAirtel app yet.

However, Airtel has removed the Rs. 299 unlimited data add-on pack from its website. This could mean that the company is now offering an unlimited data plan to everyone rather than charging them extra money for the privilege.

Airtel has already been offering unlimited data benefits in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat circles. But the ‘unlimited data' benefit also comes with a FUP cap of 3300GB. Once the user manages to exceed this data cap, the speeds will be brought down to 1Mbps. The same cap was applicable to customers getting the Rs. 299 unlimited data add-on pack in other regions including Delhi.

As this is a part of the fight against Jio, the existing, as well as Airtel subscribers, will be able to enjoy more data at good speeds and decent pricing. Jio, on the other hand, is now offering JioFiber plans for as low as Rs. 399 in order to attract more customers. While the company offers a “truly unlimited” Internet access to the users, they also have the plans capped at 3300GB. The company is even offering a ‘no-condition’ free 30-days trial to the new users.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage