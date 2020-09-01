Airtel brings ‘Free Data Coupon’ offer to more pre-paid recharge plans: Here's a complete list

Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel is now offering 'Free Data Coupons' with even more prepaid plans.

Bharti Airtel recently introduced a new ‘Free Data Coupons' offer back in July. Basically, the telecom operator was offering free coupons to add more data to their existing plans. These coupons came in free with only select plans. Initially, the offer was available only with the Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 279, Rs. 298, Rs. 349, Rs. 398, Rs. 399, Rs. 449, Rs. 558, Rs. 598 and Rs. 698 prepaid plans. Now, the company has stretched the availability of the ‘Free Data Coupons’ to even more plans.

Airtel is now offering the ‘Free Data Coupons' offer with the popular Rs. 289, Rs 448 and Rs 599 prepaid plans. Notably, the Rs. 448 and Rs. 599 prepaid plans debuted last week. The two plans come bundled with Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Under the ‘Free Data Coupons' offer, Rs. 289 and Rs. 448 prepaid plans will get two coupons of 1GB data each with a validity of 28 days. Rs. 599 prepaid plan, on the other hand, will get four coupons of 1GB data each with a validity of 56 days. Also, the offer will be applicable only to the subscribers using the Airtel Thanks app to recharge.

In terms of other benefits, the Rs. 289 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The subscribers also get 1.5GB high-speed data and 100 SMS messages per day. The pack comes in with a validity of 28 days. The plan also offers a free subscription to Zee5 Premium, Airtel Xstream Premium and Wynk Music.

As for the newly introduced Rs. 448 prepaid plan, it brings in unlimited calls, 100 SMS messages per day and 3GB of high-speed data. All of this comes in for validity of just 28 days. for 28 days. Meanwhile the Rs. 599 prepaid plan offers unlimited calls, 2GB of high-speed data and 100 SMS messages per day for 56 days. The two new prepaid plans also offer complimentary Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

