BlueJeans is Airtel’s answer to JioMeet, Zoom, Microsoft Teams: All you need to know

Jio recently unveiled the JioMeet video conferencing app in India. The app was basically a take on the popular video meeting app, Zoom. Now, Airtel is joining the party with BlueJeans. Airtel has partnered up with Verizon in order to bring BlueJeans video conferencing app to India.

Airtel BlueJeans will go head to head against the likes of Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, JioMeet and Cisco Webex among others. Such apps are booming right now due to the work from home scenario going on. During the ongoing pandemic, even the students are studying from home. Almost every other person is making use of such apps.

According to the official announcement, the Airtel BlueJeans will be available for free for the first three months. In case you want to use the app, you can register on the Airtel India website by submitting the details. The trial period will begin within 24 hours of registration. While users can choose to go directly at BlueJeans, but they will miss on a few features that Airtel is bundling.

Airtel has not yet shared the pricing of the video meetings app subscription. However, the telecom operator noted that these prices will be really competitive.

Gopal Vittal, CEO, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement, “The pricing will be segmented at three levels, for large enterprises, medium enterprises, and for really tiny companies, which will be bundled with existing broadband and Internet plans”

According to Airtel, BlueJean will be focused at enterprise users and thus it will come with enterprise-grade security, real-time meetings analytics features and live meeting controls. Apart from that, the users will also get to dial-in using options starting at just at 50 paise per call. Making things even more interesting, the company has added support for 150 presenters and 50,000 attendees.

To make things even more secure, BlueJeans will use AES-256 GCM encryption for all video, audio, and content transmission. Apart from that, the meetings will take advantage of two-step authentication.

