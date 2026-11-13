Sony PS5 crosses 100 million sales milestone ahead of GTA 6 launch on November 19

Sony PlayStation 5 just hit a huge milestone when it passed 100 million units sold, according to global shipments. This happened right ahead of the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, which fans have been waiting for forever. With the holiday season coming up and GTA 6 dropping on November 19, the company has been counting on the good chance to push PS5 sales, and it to go even higher than before.

PS5 crosses 100 million shipments worldwide

The PS5 broke the 100 million mark on November 10 (2026). Remember, this console only launched back in November 2020, and those early days were rough due to chip shortages, supply chain chaos, all that.

But by September 30, 2026, Sony shipped about 97.9 million units. So, in just a little over a month, the company moved more than 2.1 million more. Just to be clear, these numbers count shipments to retailers, not actual sales to customers. Still, it is considered to be a big deal.

Now, PS5 joins the lineup of Sony consoles that hit triple digits for:

Original PlayStation

PS2

PS4

And PS5 PS1 managed 102.4 million units. PS4 sold 117 million units. PS2 has sold over 160 million units.



And talking about the star, PS5, which took around six years to cross 100 million, which is a bit slower than the PS4, but not by much.

GTA 6 could boost PS5 sales during the holiday season

Timing really could not be better for Sony. GTA 6 is launching for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but not for PS4. That means if you are a Sony fan and want to play, then you will need to upgrade.

Industry insiders say that GTA 6 already pulled in over USD 1 billion just in digital pre-orders.

Apparently, 75 per cent of those are for the PS5. Sony even confirmed this is the most pre-ordered game in PlayStation Store history. So, expect another surge as gamers rush to get their hands on PS5 before the holidays.

PlayStation ecosystem records 127 million monthly users

The PlayStation ecosystem is still thriving. Sony reported 127 million monthly active users across PS4 and PS5 as of September 2026. If anything, big releases like GTA 6 help keep people engaged and drive subscription numbers for PlayStation Plus.

Sony looks ahead to the PlayStation 6

Looking ahead, Sony expects that demand for PS5 will start to fade as the console gets older. They are already gearing up for the next generation – likely called PlayStation 6, even though there is no official launch date or specifications out yet.

The big challenge is to keep memory and storage costs in check while still making money on hardware.

For now, Sony is riding a wave. GTA 6 might turn out to be the biggest reason yet for gamers to grab a PS5 this holiday season.

ALSO READ:

Sony PlayStation portal could get OLED display, Android 15 and other upgrades: What we know so far

Marvel's Wolverine gets new cinematic trailer ahead of September PS5 launch

GTA 6 breaks broadband records before launch, reportedly crosses USD 1 Billion in pre-orders