GTA 6 took over 8 years to develop, Rockstar says its next game will arrive faster

Grand Theft Auto 6 was first announced last year, and since then, so many dates have been announced and delayed. Rockstar finally spoke about the concern which the fans have had, explaining why the development of the game took over 8 years and further reassured everyone that their next big project will not take this long.

The company stated that GTA 6 has gone through a number of delays, but for good reason, as it was shaping up to be one of the biggest entertainment launches ever.

Why did the GTA 6 launch take as long as 8 years to release the game?

Well, Rockstar went all-in on research, as they sent teams down to Miami several times, looking to nail every little detail.

Developers checked out nightclubs, hit the beaches, and studied just about any place that might shape the world of Vice City.

When developers spent time in nightclubs, for example, it was not just for fun; rather, they were watching how lights move with the music and how people react.

Even the non-player characters got extra attention, with unique scripted behaviours and animations.

But research trips are only part of the story, and Rockstar has exploded in size. Back in 2018, when Red Dead Redemption 2 launched, the studio had around 2,400 employees.

It has almost doubled to more than 4,700 people spread across a dozen offices.

Rockstar says its next game will take less time

As for the budget, Rockstar has not yet shared the final number (by the time of writing), but industry insiders estimate GTA 6 cost north of USD 1 billion. Still, according to Rockstar, it did not outpace the Burj Khalifa’s USD 1.5 billion price tag.

The good news is that Rockstar said it will not leave us hanging this long for the next game. Phil Hooker, Rockstar co-head of development, told Bloomberg that all the new tools, technology, and experience gained on GTA 6 mean future games can get off the ground much faster.

Instead of starting from scratch, they will finally have a foundation to build on, saving time and a lot of headaches.

Other leaders at Rockstar are Rob Nelson and Aaron Garbut, talked about all the major changes made during GTA 6’s development. Now that those changes are built in, the studio won’t need to reinvent the wheel for every new title.

Rockstar has not hinted at what is coming next (other than remakes of Max Payne and Max Payne 2, which are actually being handled by Remedy Entertainment but published by Rockstar). Historically, Rockstar jumps between Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, so that might be a safe bet.

Back to GTA 6, the game actually started as an even bigger project. In the early days, it was known as “Project Americas”.

Rockstar dreamed up a massive map with zones inspired by both North and South America. Eventually, they scaled it back to focus mainly on Vice City (Miami) and its surrounding areas.

That trade-off let them pour more energy into perfecting details and bringing the world to life.

Besides scope creep, plenty of other things slowed the project down. Rockstar focused on finishing Red Dead Redemption 2 first.

Once that wrapped up in 2018, they switched gears and started going full speed on GTA 6. By 2019, the story – centred on protagonists Jason and Lucia- was mapped out.

Pandemic delayed the process

Then, of course, the pandemic hit, shifting timelines everywhere. Rockstar also made a big effort to avoid the industry’s notorious ‘crunch’, the brutal overtime that is all too common in gaming. That slowed things a bit but kept their team healthier.

Finally, GTA 6 is launching on November 19 (2026)

The release date kept moving, too. After dropping the first trailer in 2023, Rockstar initially announced a 2025 launch but soon bumped it to May 2026. Then it shifted again; now, GTA 6 is set to release on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. There is still no word about other platforms.

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