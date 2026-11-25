The latest Grand Theft Auto 6, which recently launched after many years of wait has just rewrote the record books on PlayStation. Sony said that more than 39 million people have jumped into Rockstar’s wild, open-world crime epic on PS5. And that is not all, as during the launch window from November 19 to November 22, no other PlayStation game has ever been pulled in as many concurrent players as this was. It was a massive hit.

Even before hitting store shelves, GTA 6 was already smashing records as the most pre-ordered game in PlayStation’s history. On launch day, sales across PS5 and Xbox Series S/X rocketed to an incredible USD 3.79 billion- making this the biggest entertainment launch ever.

PlayStation users truly showed up for this GTA 6

Sony claimed that GTA 6 not only topped the charts for concurrent players, but it is beating out the free-to-play games, and also racked up 683 million collective hours played in its first four days. Every player spent, on average, about 17.4 hours exploring Rockstar’s latest world. Those numbers say it all: GTA 6 is a phenomenon.

And it was not just about the players; the game was released when hardware sales had gone pricier too. And on November 19, the most newly connected PS5s in a single day (outside of the holiday season) since the console debuted in 2020.

For 70 per cent of those new owners, GTA 6 was the very first game they played.

Sony and Rockstar have clearly built a strong partnership

Sony leaned into the launch with themed DualSense controllers inspired by Vice City, and even hyped up live events, like the massive Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival in Miami. Their marketing made it crystal clear: for the best experience, play on PS5.

According to estimates, most sales was about 75 per cent came from PS5, with the rest going to Xbox Series S/X. GTA 6 also pulled in roughly 32.5 million console pre-orders. Together, these numbers highlight the massive commercial impact of Rockstar’s new release, and just how central PlayStation is to its success.

Sony took a moment to congratulate Rockstar and gave a shoutout to the players who made the launch possible. The company will share more details about console sales during its next earnings call, but this much is obvious: GTA 6 has not yet raised the bar, but it is set a new standard for blockbuster game launches.

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