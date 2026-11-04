GTA 6 download begins before November 19 launch: PS5, Xbox pre-load starts from November 10

Rockstar Games just made it official that the pre-loading for the new Grand Theft Auto VI will start to roll out on November 10 (2026), way ahead of its big release, which is scheduled for November 19. In case you own a PlayStation 5, the download kicks off right at midnight local time. For anyone based in India, that means they can get started at 12 am IST.

Xbox Series X|S users, your pre-load opens up globally at 12am GMT, which translates to 5:30am IST in India.

How to get the pre-load features?

Getting this pre-load feature means players can have GTA VI ready to go before launch day hits. You’re set to dive in the moment the game unlocks.

(Image Source : GTA 6 )GTA 6

Storage space

Talking about the elephant in the room, which is the storage space. Rockstar said that the pre-loaded file can take up to as much as 212GB of storage, which will totally depend on your console. This is considerably massive and is one of the biggest downloads for any console game.

If your system is running short on space, then you will probably need to clear out old games or move files to external storage before you hit download. Also, a solid internet connection is a must, especially if you plan to grab the game early.

About physical copies

Rockstar’s code-in-box editions for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will hit retailers starting November 12. So, in case you are someone who likes to have a disc or just prefers shopping at stores, then this will give you another way to pick up the game.

Just keep in mind, how and when these will be available in India depends on your local retailers.

GTA VI launch timeline: Official

GTA VI officially launches November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. That day, Rockstar’s rolling out some extra goodies: you will find printable GTA VI cover art and a map of Leonida as free downloads on their site. And if you want something tangible, a physical double-sided poster hits the Rockstar Store shortly after launch.

With pre-loading starting soon, game fans will get plenty of time to prepare their consoles and avoid any last-minute scrambling. Get your storage sorted and internet tuned up, as speculation suggests that this game is going to be big.

ALSO READ:

GTA 6 pre-load date, GTA 6 download size, GTA 6 India launch, Grand Theft Auto VI, GTA 6 PS5, GTA 6 Xbox Series X|S

GTA 6 official soundtrack announced with 34 original tracks; Vinyl and CD pre-orders open

GTA 6 took over 8 years to develop, Rockstar says its next game will arrive faster

