GTA 6 download begins before November 19 launch: PS5, Xbox pre-load details

Rockstar has finally announced that pre-load for GTA VI is live now (from 10th November 2026) for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S users. The game will need to free up to 212GB of storage space, so there is a fairly limited window of time for users to get their consoles ready prior to the 19th November launch. Indian players will also need to factor in the pre-load times that have been announced.

GTA 6: Pre-load date and time for PS5 and Xbox

Rockstar confirmed that the digital pre-load for GTA VI, with the game launching on November 19.

PS5 users can start downloading the game now and Indian PS5 owners can therefore start pre-loading from 12 am IST on 10th November.

For Xbox Series X|S users pre-loading will start globally at 12 am GMT on the same date (i.e. 5.30 am IST on 10th November for those of us in India).

The pre-load facility will allow you to download the game prior to its official release so you can start playing as soon as it comes out.

GTA 6 download size could be up to 212GB

One of the big issues for GTA 6 players will be the amount of storage space the game will take up. Rockstar has stated that the pre-load file could potentially require up to 212GB of storage space depending on the console.

This makes GTA 6 one of the more storage-hungry console game downloads.

Indian users of consoles with limited internal storage will need to either delete some of their older games or move their existing games to external storage prior to the download.

Players should also make sure they've got a good, stable internet connection (especially if they're planning on downloading the game in advance).

GTA 6 physical copies to arrive on November 12

Other than the digital downloads, Rockstar have also confirmed that code-in-box editions for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will be available via retailers from 12th November.

These editions could offer another avenue for people who would rather buy their games through retail rather than via the digital stores. As always though, availability and pricing in India will be down to the individual retailers.

GTA 6: Launch date and additional content

GTAVI is due out on November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar is also preparing further promotional content for the game.

On launch day (19th November) the company will be making available a printable GTA 6 cover art poster and a map of Leonida as free digital downloads via its website.

A physical, double-sided version of the poster will also be available via the Rockstar Store very shortly after launch.

With less than two weeks between pre-load and release, GTA 6 players can go in and pre-load their consoles in advance to avoid the last-minute downloads.

ALSO READ:

GTA 6 set to launch in late 2025: Major upgrades expected

GTA 6 confirmed to launch in 2025: What to expect from gameplay and pricing

GTA 6 trailer storms YouTube: 90 million views in one day | Deets inside

