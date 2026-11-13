GTA 6 breaks broadband records before launch, reportedly crosses USD 1 Billion in pre-orders

Grand Theft Auto VI, the most awaited and highly anticipated PlayStation game, is not even out yet, but it is already making fans eager, and it is already breaking the internet. The official launch is set for November 19 (2026), and millions of gamers who are eagerly waiting for the game have started pre-downloading the game as soon as the option went live on November 10.

As the news went out, the internet traffic spiked, which was recorded as the highest across several countries, with broadband networks struggling to keep up with such a load.

Rockstar, the company behind the popular game, has moved to make GTA 6 a digital-only launch, which is fanning the flames. There will not be any physical discs for the game; just download codes, even if you buy a boxed copy.

So if you want to play, you are forced to grab the game online, and with the install size pushing a massive 212GB, that is a lot of data moving all at once.

UK witness spike in internet usage

Take the UK, for example: Virgin Media O2 stated that their network traffic jumped by over 50 per cent between midnight and 1 am on pre-load day.

By 9 am, data usage was up more than 73 per cent compared to the same time the week before.

Their previous record for daily data downloaded was shattered before midnight even rolled around.

To put it in perspective, this GTA 6 pre-load craze has outpaced even the usual spikes they see during big football events like an Arsenal Champions League match or a huge Fortnite patch.

Ireland witnesses spike in internet usage

Ireland has also seen its own wild jump in usage, as the country’s Internet Neutral Exchange logged daily traffic of 12.53 petabytes, which was way up from its usual 9.53 petabytes.

USD 1 billion in pre-order sales

And if you think the download hype is wild, just look at the pre-orders. Market watchers think GTA 6 has already raked in over USD 1 billion in pre-order sales, with roughly 9.7 million copies spoken for globally. PlayStation users account for almost three-quarters of those, over seven million copies, with Xbox making up the rest. Both Sony and Microsoft say it’s the most pre-ordered game on their platforms ever. Worth noting: GTA 5 took three days after release to hit that USD 1 billion mark back in 2013.

Talking about downloading GTA 6, gamers will have to be patient with this one, as it needs a 50Mbps connection; plan on waiting at least nine and a half hours. With 10Mbps speeds, you will be looking at more than 47 hours. So you must have an internet connection that does not drop out.

Virgin Media O2’s CTO, Jeanie York, says almost half of players are expected to pre-load ahead of the launch, and plenty of fans might even be calling in sick just to get a head start.

Currently, GTA 6 is only launching on current-gen consoles, targeting 30 frames per second. The PC version is not expected until early 2027. So, gamers need to brace themselves for another wave of traffic chaos when that day finally comes.

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