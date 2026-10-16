Grand Theft Auto 6 launch trailer reveals Jason's military past, new song and PS5 gameplay

Rockstar Games just dropped the GTA 6 launch trailer, and honestly, it is a big deal. The new trailer confirms the company is finally rolling out the new game. It will give us a sharper look at the story, action and visuals, all building up to the release everyone has been waiting for.

The trailer runs about 90 seconds and does not just tease the story; it also brings in new music, confirming that Justice, the French electronic duo, made the game’s original score.

22 million views on YouTube

Within 19 hours, the GTA 6 trailer attracted around 22 million views on YouTube and around 1.3 million likes. Rockstar has made it clear that the footage was captured on a base PlayStation 5, so what you see is what you will get on current-gen consoles.

What does the new GTA 6 teaser come with?

The trailer showcased Jason’s military past as he narrated while Vice City flashes on the screen, talking about his trouble with the US Army and hinting that he did not leave on good terms. After his service, he struggles financially, which gives the criminal storyline a bit more context.

The trailer moves quickly to the tattooed gang members with weapons, Jason and Lucia racing around in a convertible, and Jason in full military gear leading an operation. You get Lucia cracking a bank vault after an explosion, jumping onto a plane in motion, and all sorts of cinematic moments blended with what looks like real gameplay.

Rockstar has been playing it close as there is no deep dive into every scene.

Of course, you cannot have GTA without wild car chases, crazy shootouts, and tense helicopter runs.

And this time, there is a focus on Jason and Lucia’s relationship. The trailer shows intimate moments mixed right in with their criminal escapades. In one shower scene, Lucia is wearing an ankle monitor, a detail that Rockstar teased in earlier promotional art.

That ankle tracker probably ties to her return from prison, though the timeline is not confirmed yet.

Rockstar has already said romance is optional in GTA 6, so players can choose how much they want to get involved this time in the new version.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Grand Theft Auto 6 Grand Theft Auto 6 Grand Theft Auto 6 Grand Theft Auto 6 Grand Theft Auto 6

Track music

Talking about the music, the trailer confirms Justice as the composer for GTA 6’s original score, giving the soundtrack some serious clout. The track featured, “Flower in a Hurricane,” is pure ‘80s synthwave – think big guitar and lush production. The song pulls in huge names:

Tame Impala

SZA

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

It is already up on streaming platforms as part of the GTA 6 soundtrack.

Justice joining the lineup keeps Rockstar’s tradition alive: music shapes each GTA world, and their picks never miss.

Looking ahead, GTA 6 is set to officially launch on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. With the trailer teasing Jason’s backstory, the dynamic between the protagonists, and the new music, excitement is growing in the fan community who have been eagerly waiting for the new version of the game.

(Image Source : GRAND THEFT AUTO 6/X)Grand Theft Auto 6

ALSO READ:

Rockstar breaks silence on GTA 6 leaks, calls them 'heartbreaking': More details coming soon

GTA 6 official soundtrack announced with 34 original tracks; Vinyl and CD pre-orders open

GTA 6 took over 8 years to develop, Rockstar says its next game will arrive faster