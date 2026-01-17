Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 17, 2026: Win free diamonds, gold, gun skins, characters A new set of gaming codes from Garena has rolled out which will enable the Free Fire Max players to redeem free weapons, diamonds, gold, and many other in-game rewards for free. The codes given below are timebound, so players have to be quick.

New Delhi:

Garena has just dropped a fresh batch of Free Fire Max redeem codes, which will be valid only for today. The famous battle royale game releases codes for its loyal players every day to engage them with surprise in-game goodies, including diamonds, skins, and other valuable items, which enhance the gaming experience.

To see what is available for you to obtain, we have a detailed list of codes below.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes for January 17, 2026

Here are all the active redeem codes for the day:

WD2ATK3ZEA55 FFPLZJUDKPTJ FFGYBGD8H1H4 FFIC33NTEUKA HFNSJ6W74Z48 FFTILM659TYL FFML9KGFS5LM FF9MJ31CXKRG FFW2Y7NQFV9S XZJZE25WEFJJ FFCMCPSJ99S3 MCPW3D28VZD6 ZZZ76NT3PDSH XZJZE25WEFJJ FFICMCPSBN9CU FFMCF8XLVNKC FFMC2SJLKXSB FFPLUFBVSLOT B3G7A22TWDR7X 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 6KWMFJVMQQYG V427K98RUCHZ J3ZKQ57Z2P2P 3IBBMSL7AK8G VNY3MQWNKEGU ZZATXB24QES8 EYH2W3XK8UPG FF7MUY4ME6SC U8S47JGJH5MG

How to use these codes?

1. Go to the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

2. Log in with your Facebook, Google, or X account.

3. Enter the redeem code and hit submit. You’ll get a confirmation message right away.

4. Your rewards show up in your in-game mail.

IMPORTANT NOTE

A few things to remember:

Guest accounts cannot claim these codes.

Each code only works once, and they’re only around for a short time.

Do not wait for too long to redeem the code.

Garena Free Fire Max: About game

The game, which dropped out in September 202, was an upgrade to the original battle royale game. Garena introduced Free Fire Max for India. With sharper graphics, smoother animations and just a better overall experience, the game is similar to what Free Fire had. The best part about the game is the redeem codes which kkeepdropping from time to time, and if you are quick, you can score free gold, diamonds, weapon skins, and even new characters. These rewards aren’t around forever, though. The codes only work for a short window, so you’ve got to act fast if you want those exclusive items. You can grab the game on both Android and iOS.

