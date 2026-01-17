Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 17, 2026: Win free diamonds, gold, gun skins, characters

Garena has just dropped a fresh batch of Free Fire Max redeem codes, which will be valid only for today. The famous battle royale game releases codes for its loyal players every day to engage them with surprise in-game goodies, including diamonds, skins, and other valuable items, which enhance the gaming experience.
To see what is available for you to obtain, we have a detailed list of codes below.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes for January 17, 2026
Here are all the active redeem codes for the day:
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- FFPLZJUDKPTJ
- FFGYBGD8H1H4
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- FFTILM659TYL
- FFML9KGFS5LM
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- FFW2Y7NQFV9S
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- FFICMCPSBN9CU
- FFMCF8XLVNKC
- FFMC2SJLKXSB
- FFPLUFBVSLOT
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- V427K98RUCHZ
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- ZZATXB24QES8
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- U8S47JGJH5MG
How to use these codes?
1. Go to the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.
2. Log in with your Facebook, Google, or X account.
3. Enter the redeem code and hit submit. You’ll get a confirmation message right away.
4. Your rewards show up in your in-game mail.
IMPORTANT NOTE
A few things to remember:
- Guest accounts cannot claim these codes.
- Each code only works once, and they’re only around for a short time.
- Do not wait for too long to redeem the code.
Garena Free Fire Max: About game
The game, which dropped out in September 202, was an upgrade to the original battle royale game. Garena introduced Free Fire Max for India. With sharper graphics, smoother animations and just a better overall experience, the game is similar to what Free Fire had. The best part about the game is the redeem codes which kkeepdropping from time to time, and if you are quick, you can score free gold, diamonds, weapon skins, and even new characters. These rewards aren’t around forever, though. The codes only work for a short window, so you’ve got to act fast if you want those exclusive items. You can grab the game on both Android and iOS.
