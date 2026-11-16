BGMI 4.7 update arrives November 18: New Annual Gala, Lucky Eggs Rewards and Redesigned Mode Selection Screen

BGMI 4.7 update is almost out, and KRAFTON India (the company behind the popular royale game) is loading it with fresh features and rewards. The game update will officially be out on November 18 (2026), and players can expect the launch of the Popularity Battle Annual Gala, a completely overhauled Mode Selection screen, and a new seasonal event called Chicko’s Loot.

The whole point of these updates is to make BGMI game more engaging and giving new feel to the player, making it more fun, in order to open up more chances to dive into community competitions, earn bragging rights, and pick up all kinds of in-game goodies.

Popularity Battle Annual Gala

The star of the show is the Popularity Battle Annual Gala, which ramps up the social competition to a bigger stage. Registration starts November 18, and the main event kicks off on November 25, running through December 27.

There is also going to be a separate Team Popularity Battle in December for those who like to play with their squad.

Gala has 9 ranking levels

The Gala has 9 ranking levels, and getting to the very top is tough, with only 3,000 players will make it. Players will battle through multiple rounds, all leading up to the final Peak Battle. That last stand determines exactly what kind of rewards you walk away with. The best performers will collect unique in-game honors, showing off just how popular (and skilled) they are in the BGMI world.

Even if players are not at the top, they will not feel left out. Every registered player gets a shot at the Starlight Grand Prize, a special recognition just for taking part. KRAFTON further teased more ways to rack up points during the competition, but those details will drop once the event goes live.

BGMI 4.7 is making it much simpler to find the game modes

On the interface side, BGMI 4.7 is making it much simpler to find the game modes you actually want. The new Mode Selection screen splits things into ‘Mine’ and ‘Discover’.

‘Mine’ is where you will find your favourite modes one click away, while ‘Discover’ lets you poke around and try something new. The update isn’t coming all at once, but you’ll see the redesigned screen roll out as part of 4.7.

Chicko’s Loot

Then there is Chicko’s Loot, a limited-time event starting November 20 and running until January 21, 2027. Here is what players have to do:

Play different modes

Earn Lucky Eggs

Swap them for cool rewards in the Event Shop

They can further receive eggs as gifts from friends. And in December 2026, a Lucky Eggs-themed mini-game is joining the mix, giving everyone another reason to jump in and play.

Between heated competitions, a user-friendly interface, and plenty of seasonal perks, the BGMI 4.7 update is shaping up to be a packed release when it lands on November 18.

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